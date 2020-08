Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coffee shop in a Madison suburb that declared itself a “mask-free zone” is suing local officials over an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings inside businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen, located in downtown Middleton, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dane County Circuit Court against the city, county and local officials who attempted to enforce the mask ban. It alleges numerous constitutional violations. Dane County’s mask ordinance took effect on July 13. A statewide mask ordinance took effect on Aug. 1. Helbachs is only challenging the local ordinance.