Protests in Belarus continue despite challenger’s departure

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The top opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election has left for Lithuania, but that hasn’t discouraged protesters who continued to challenge the vote results for a third straight night despite a massive police crackdown. The brutal police action has drawn the European Union’s warning of possible sanctions. Looking haggard and distressed, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 37, a former English teacher who entered the race after her husband’s jailing in Belarus, urged her supporters in a video statement to respect the law and avoid clashes with police. It was an abrupt about-face for Tsikhanouskaya after she dismissed the official results of Sunday’s election that showed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term by a landslide.