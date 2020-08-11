Lindsay Ell confronts her trauma on vulnerable new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lindsay Ell is confronting childhood trauma and grief on her vulnerable new album called “heart theory.” The Canadian-born singer and guitarist says she struggled for years to deal with the guilt and shame she felt after being raped at the age of 13. But then she realized she had an opportunity to reach out to people feeling broken and alone. The concept album is broken into the stages of grief, starting with shock, denial, anger and depression before transitioning into acceptance. The album features songs written with Brandy Clark, Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jessie Jo Dillon and more. It will be released Friday.