Lawsuit filed in Tennessee prison administrator’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The daughter of a Tennessee corrections administrator who authorities say was killed during a prison escape has sued the facility and its warden for negligence in her death. Shernaye Johnson has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a jury trial and $5 million in damages for the death of her mother, Debra Johnson. The prison official’s body was found in her home on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in rural Henning in August 2019. Curtis Ray Watson has been charged with raping and killing Johnson and escaping the prison on a tractor. He was found after a four-day manhunt.