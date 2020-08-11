Hong Kong residents defend free press as China cracks down

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong last year to demand full democracy, many egged on by a tabloid newspaper critical of China’s ruling Communist Party. On Tuesday, they lined up at newsstands across the city to buy that same paper in a bid to help the Apple Daily _ and press freedom _ survive. The rounding up of the paper’s founder the previous day and a raid on its headquarters have reinforced fears that a new national security law will be used to suppress dissent in Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests last year that shook the city’s leadership and the central government in Beijing.