Group sues police for any videos of man’s fatal shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A conservative legal group has sued a Maryland police department for copies of any body camera videos of the fatal shooting of a man whose family says he was asleep when police opened fire. Judicial Watch’s lawsuit says the Montgomery County Police Department has failed to respond to its public records request for videos of the March 12 shooting of 21-year-old Duncan Lemp. The department hasn’t said whether any such videos exist. Lemp’s girlfriend and parents say he was asleep in his bedroom when police fired at him from outside their home. Police said Lemp was armed with a rifle and ignored commands to show his hands.