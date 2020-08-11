Georgia city dismantling Confederate monument from 1872

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Workers have begun dismantling a monument to Confederate soldiers in Athens, Georgia, that has stood in the median of a busy street since 1872. A city crew using bucket lifts began taking down sections of the marble obelisk late Monday and continued working Tuesday morning. Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted in June to move the monument in order to make room for a wider pedestrian crosswalk near the University of Georgia campus. A lawsuit was filed over the planned removal, but a judge declined to grant an injunction to stop work from beginning. City officials say it could take several nights for the entire monument to come down.