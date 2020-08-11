Fox news, business cable channels to stream internationally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Fox News and Fox Business channels are going international. A digital streaming service with the pair will launch in Mexico this month, expanding to Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom in September. Fox News Media said that the new service, named Fox News International, will be available in 20 countries by the end of this year. The service will include live streams of the Fox news and business channels and an on-demand catalog of 20-plus shows including top-rated cable news programs “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The service comes with a $6.99 monthly price tag and will be available on devices including smartphones and Apple TV.