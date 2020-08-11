Federal report highlights key ways to prevent school attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical security measures. The report examined what the group believes are the 10 most essential actions that officials can take to prevent mass shootings and other attacks in schools across the U.S. It was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. The release comes as school administrators across the nation grapple with whether to resume in-person classes and restructuring schools to increase social distancing, while also balancing security measures to prevent violence.