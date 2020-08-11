1 dead, 7 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion has leveled three row houses in Baltimore, killing a woman and trapping others. Seven people have been seriously injured. A fourth row house was ripped open by the blast, which shattered windows around the neighborhood. The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. was called in to shut off gas around the immediate vicinity as rescuers were painstakingly going through the wreckage by hand. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear, but leaky pipes are a growing problem in Baltimore. The utility estimated that replacing aging pipes would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades.