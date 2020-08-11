Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are among the Wisconsin office holders who will speak during next week's Democratic National Convention, which will be based out of Milwaukee.

The four-day event to formally nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president has been scaled back to a nearly all virtual event due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore will speak on the opening night Monday. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will call the convention to order on Tuesday. Evers is slated to speak Wednesday night, with Baldwin getting a spot on Thursday in the lead up to Biden's acceptance speech.