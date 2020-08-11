EU refuses to monitor Venezuelan election, urges delay

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The European Union says it won’t send observers to monitor Venezuela’s upcoming congressional election, citing a lack of fair conditions for a vote that could erase the opposition’s last major domestic stronghold of power. The government had invited the EU to send an electoral mission, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he’s concluded there aren’t conditions for “a transparent, inclusive, free and fair electoral process.” Still, he welcomed a report that President Nicolás Maduro’s government and an unspecified sector of the opposition are in talks over possibly delaying the vote, which is now set for Dec. 6.