Engine 5 needs a new foundation

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Pioneer Park Historical Complex is in need of help.

The track for Engine #5 is sinking and needs a new foundation.

The engine was designed and built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1925 for the Thunder Lake Lumber Company in Rhinelander.

The 81,000 pound engine has been in Rhinelander since 1973. Previously it was sold to a mining company in Mexico.

The city budget has room for the basic needs of the complex, but with a price tag of $65,000, this project exceeds the room in the budget.

This is a two phase project:

Phase One: The ties for the engine are sinking, this would require a crane to lift the train, remove the rails, excavate the rotting ties, prepare for a new slab of concrete, then pouring the concrete pad, attach the rails, put the train back in to position, and then complete landscaping work around the engine.

Phase Two: A cover will be built over the engine to preserve it.

These improvements will last another 50 years, the hope is to have the engine on it's new platform by the start of winter.

"A lot of our northern Wisconsin communities were built on the logging and lumber industry and so that's a part of our heritage here in northern Wisconsin. That's near and dear to our hearts," said director Kerry Bloedorn of the Pioneer Park Historical Complex.

There are two ways you can make a tax-deductible donation; checks can be made payable to Rhinelander Community Foundation with PPHC Fund written in the memo line and mailed to:

Rhinelander Community Foundation PO Box 1523- Rhinelander, WI 54501.

Donations can also be made online.