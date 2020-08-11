Egyptians vote for revived upper house of Parliament

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians have started voting for seats in the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament that was revived as part of constitutional amendments approved in a national referendum last year. The balloting will continue a second day Wednesday, during which 63 million voters will choose two- thirds of the 300-member advisory assembly. Unlike the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, the Senate is without legislative powers. There are 787 candidates running for those 200 Senate seats. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will choose the remaining 100 members. The vote comes as Egypt is facing a slight increase in coronavirus cases this week.