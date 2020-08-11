Diversity commission looks at two educational resolutions

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission looked at two resolutions that they hope would help eliminate discrimination in the county.

The first was the "No Place for Hate" resolution, which aims to promote the county as a safe place for families of all backgrounds to live and work.

Yee Leng Xiong, the chair of the commission, said the goal is to increase awareness.

"Marathon county always strives itself to become a welcoming and inclusive community to live and work and start a family," he said.

Similarly, the second resolution focused on educating people on women's suffrage ahead of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment this year.

"Because women have the right to vote, we now also have the right to vote for women legislators, women governors," said Donna Krause, a county board supervisor who was involved in writing the resolution.

The "No Place for Hate" resolution was approved by the board and will now go to the executive board.

The commission hopes it will be approved by the end of the month.