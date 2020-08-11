Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential nominating convention will highlight the U.S. political spectrum from the left flank of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Republican old guard of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. The Democratic National Convention also will feature many of Biden’s 2020 primary rivals, congressional leaders close to Biden and even everyday Americans, including some who supported President Donald Trump four years ago. This year’s convention will be a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee. It will be held Aug. 17-20, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.