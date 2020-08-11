Clippard scheduled to start for Minnesota at Milwaukee

Minnesota Twins (11-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-8, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Clippard (0-0, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers went 49-32 in home games in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.40.

The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.