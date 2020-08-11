Cartel member arrested in 2018 YouTube commentator killing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico say they have arrested an alleged lieutenant of a drug gang for the 2018 murder of a YouTube commentator in Acapulco. The Guerrero state prosecutors office said Tuesday the suspect had once been the second in command of the Independent Cartel of Acapulco. The office identified the man only by his first name, Edgar Saúl, in keeping with anti-incrimination rules. Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro was known by her YouTube persona, “Nana Pelucas.” She had been threatened by a drug gang over her YouTube channel and its commentary on local events in the resort city.