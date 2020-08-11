BSA victims committee targets Tennessee property transfers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The official committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is asking a judge to void recent property transfers by a BSA council in Tennessee. Attorneys said in a court filing last week that the transfers by the Middle Tennessee Council violate court restrictions aimed at protecting Boy Scouts assets during the Delaware bankruptcy case. Attorneys said the council transferred its Nashville office building and its Boxwell Reservation, Latimer Reservation, Grimes Canoe Base and Parish Reservation properties into irrevocable asset protection trust on July 1. Such trusts are typically established to shield assets from creditors.