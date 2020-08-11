Biden selects Sen. Harris as his running mate

WILMINGTON, Del. (WAOW) -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden picked US Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday after weeks of speculation.

Several candidates were vetted by Biden’s team. Reported candidates include Kamala Harris, Susan Rice, Elizabeth Warren, Gretchen Whitmer, Karen Bass, Val Demings, Tammy Duckworth, Kaisha Lance Bottoms, Tammy Baldwin and Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Harris was an early candidate in the 2020 race for the White House. She dropped out of the race last December.

She then endorsed Biden.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris previously held the office of California Attorney General from 2011 to 2017. Before that she was the district attorney of San Francisco.

Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and has two step-children.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the following statement on Biden's "radical pick:"

A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Biden served as vice president of the United States under President Barack Obama. Before that, he was a senator representing Delaware for 36 years.

After long-running speculation, Biden announced his candidacy for president on April 25. This was not the first time, however. This is Biden’s third try, running unsuccessfully in 1988 and 2008.

Biden is running on the promise to rebuild the middle class. He wants to repeal Trump’s tax cuts and push for a $15/hr. minimum wage.

Biden has also proposed a new education plan that would help low-income area schools, assist teachers with student loans and add more health professionals to schools.

A healthcare plan that would expand Obamacare subsidies was proposed by Biden last July. He said the plan would make private insurance policies available and more affordable. In addition, the plan would add a public option that people could buy into.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Both national conventions will be mostly virtual this year.

The Democratic convention is scheduled for four nights from August 17-20. Convention programming will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak at the opening of the convention. Others expected to speak include Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobachar, Sen. Chuck Schumer and many more.

The GOP convention – scheduled for Aug. 24 – 27 - has also been scaled back significantly. It will be a “business-only” convention with 336 delegates planning to attend.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to be re-nominated at the GOP convention.

If Biden and his VP pick are nominated at the Democratic National Convention as expected, they will face Tump and Pence in the Nov. 3 election.