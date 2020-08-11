Best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - The Perseid meteor shower of the year reaches its peak tonight, and even better, we have clear skies.



The shower will cause up to 50 meteors per hour to pass through the night sky.



The best time to check them out will be after midnight, but the crescent moon will be rising then, too, slightly obscuring viewing conditions.



Therefore, 10 pm - 2 am will be the best time to check these out before the moon gets too high in the sky.



If you plan on attempting to see them, get away from city lights and let your eyes adjust for 15-20 minutes.



If you manage to grab a picture, send it to connect@wkow.com and we may use it in an upcoming newscast.



Happy stargazing!