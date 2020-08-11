Authorities: Arson, burglary at Black church in Maryland

SHADY SIDE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a person started a fire inside the vestibule of a predominately Black church in Maryland and also burglarized the house of worship. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Monday firefighters responding to a call about the fire at Judah Temple Ministries extinguished the blaze just after 5 a.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for the department told the Capital Gazette a neighbor who reported the fire saw someone throw someone else through the window of the church before the fire ignited. No one was injured. Authorities say the Shady Side church sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages. The fire department is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.