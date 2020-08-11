Area businesses and Badger fans react to Big Ten cancellation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- What was just rumored earlier this week, is now a reality.

The Big Ten will not play fall sports this year, the announcement coming just after two o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

An important part of this announcement is the key word postponed , that means there is a potential of Badger football in the spring.

While it means so much for Madison, the effects will be felt state-wide.

Here in central Wisconsin, lifetime Badger's fans fall routine will be different.

"I even do tailgating at home. I start the grill up at 8, 9 o'clock in the morning sometimes, I basically watch it from 11 a.m. in the morning to midnight every Saturday. It's definitely a big deal around here and it was anxious waiting for a decision like this," said Wausau native and Hoffman's Hobbies Sports employee Jeff Campo.

"I was looking forward to going to the Wisconsin - Notre Dame game at Lambeau, but not anymore. I think things should just go back to the way they were last year," said football fan Joe Knoedler.

Without a game to show, bars and restaurants will not be filed for watch parties.

Milwaukee Burger Company typically holds a hand full of Badgers game events throughout the season.

Bar manager Ben Baraniak shared what the absence will do for their business. "Were definitely going to see a difference in maybe the people coming, but Sunday's people will still want to come in for bloody marys that's our big ticket item but Saturdays yeah we'll have to find something else were going to do but that's 2020 for you."