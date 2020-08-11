‘America’s Got Talent’ tops ratings, loses Cowell for now

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” topped the ratings last week but faces the absence of Simon Cowell, who was seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident. Cowell is the NBC talent contest’s creator and linchpin of its judging panel. He underwent surgery for a broken back last Saturday, just before the show kicked off its live episodes this week. Fox News Channel continued its summer ratings romp, with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s shows combining to hold nine of the top 20 prime-time slots among all viewers. Broadcaster networks, mostly relying on scripted reruns mixed in with reality shows, were in their usual seasonal slump.