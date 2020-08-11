3 face years in Burundi prison for stone-throwing at leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three people have been sentenced to 30 years in prison in Burundi after being accused of throwing stones at the president’s convoy. The three had no lawyers at their trial and pleaded not guilty. The sentence has caused an outcry on social media, with many Burundians calling it a shame to accuse “simple peasants” of trying to kill the president. The governor tells The Associated Press the defendants can appeal and that “let’s wait and see what can happen during this week, I think there will be changes in this affair.”