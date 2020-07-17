Wood Co. officials searching for missing Marshfield man

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials in Wood Co. are searching for Zach Vasa.

The Marshfield 32 year old native was last seen in town on June 13.

According to Marshfield Police, this extended absence is abnormal and of great concern to family and friends.

Zach has been formally listed as a missing person.

Zach is described as being 5'6" in height and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the Town of Lincoln and the Town of Rock. Officials are asking people to check outbuildings and trail cams for any activity.

Any information on Zach's whereabouts can be reported to Det. Derek Iverson at 715-384-0817, or through Wood Co. Crime Stoppers.