Weekend storm chances

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and more humid. Isolated showers or t-storms possible in the afternoon.

High: 86 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Low: 67 Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: A 50% chance of storms in the morning, then hazy sun, very warm, and very humid.

High: 89 (Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon)

Saturday night: Strong to severe storms with heavy rain redeveloping late at night.

Low: 69

The heat and humidity build getting closer to Saturday. Today will be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the mid 80s. A few pop-up showers are possible in the later afternoon, with stronger storms developing overnight. Tonight temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 60s with a south wind.

Lingering rain showers and storms are possible into Saturday morning before fizzling out. Skies will become partly sunny. High temperatures will soar close to 90, with heat indices above 90 degrees. Humidity will be very high, making things feel uncomfortable at times. Later on at night, another round of strong to severe storms will form. At this time it looks like the main weather threats Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strong winds and damaging hail but a brief spin-up could be possible. Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts if storms become severe overnight.

After the showers and storms come to an end early Sunday, skies will become partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be much more bearable than Saturday. The rest of the workweek will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few pop-up showers are possible during the workweek.

Happy FriYAY! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, July 17, 2020 at 2:47 AM

On this day in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from South Dakota to Lousiana, with 126 reports of large hail and damaging winds during the day and night. Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced hail four inches in diameter in Frontier County, and at North Platte, causing millions of dollars damage to crops in Frontier County. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Peggs. Tahlequah OK was drenched with 5.25 inches of rain. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)