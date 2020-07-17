UK’s Johnson nudges workers back to office as lockdown eases

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a further easing of the country’s lockdown. He says people will no longer be told to work from home and avoid public transit. That move appears at odds with the views of his chief scientific adviser, who said Thursday that there was “absolutely no reason” to change the work-from-home advice. Johnson also announced that beauticians, casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks in England would be able to open from Aug 1. He insisted Friday the government is “preparing for the worst” in case of a new coronavirus spike this winter and has pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) to help the country’s health service cope.