Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is on track to take the next step in reopening next week. The state hasn’t yet given formal approval, but the Democratic mayor said Friday the city is set to begin a limited version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process starting Monday. The city’s version would allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds, and professional sports teams play to empty seats. But malls, museums and restaurant dining rooms would stay shuttered in the nation’s biggest city.