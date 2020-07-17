LIST: These stores are requiring customers wear masks

LIST: These stores are requiring customers wear masksUpdated
(WAOW) -- Across the nation, states and cities have implemented mandatory mask mandates.
This week, some of the nation's largest retailers are announcing that they are doing the same.
The move comes as the the nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, wearing cloth face coverings can help reduce the spread of the virus.
As stores continue to release mask policies, we made a working list of stores in the central Wisconsin area that require masks:
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Costco
- CVS (policy begins Monday, July 1)
- Dollar Tree
- Fresh Market
- Goodwill (policy begins Monday, July 20)
- Kohls (policy begins Monday, July 20)
- Kroger Co. Includes Pick N' Save and Copps (policy begins Wednesday, July 22)
- Meijer (policy begins Monday, July 20)
- Menards
- Starbucks
- Target (policy begins Aug. 1)
- Verizon
- Walmart and Sam's Club (policy begins Monday, July 20)
- Walgreens
Did we miss any? Send us an email at news@waow.com.