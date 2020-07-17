LIST: These stores are requiring customers wear masks

(WAOW) -- Across the nation, states and cities have implemented mandatory mask mandates.

This week, some of the nation's largest retailers are announcing that they are doing the same.

The move comes as the the nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, wearing cloth face coverings can help reduce the spread of the virus.

As stores continue to release mask policies, we made a working list of stores in the central Wisconsin area that require masks:

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Costco

CVS (policy begins Monday, July 1)

Dollar Tree

Fresh Market

Goodwill (policy begins Monday, July 20)

Kohls (policy begins Monday, July 20)

Kroger Co. Includes Pick N' Save and Copps (policy begins Wednesday, July 22)

Meijer (policy begins Monday, July 20)

Menards

Starbucks

Target (policy begins Aug. 1)

Verizon

Walmart and Sam's Club (policy begins Monday, July 20)

Walgreens

Did we miss any? Send us an email at news@waow.com.