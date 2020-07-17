Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters in Oregon late Thursday. Video shows many protesters leaving the area near the federal courthouse in Portland as smoke filled the air. The actions came just hours after the head of the Department of Homeland Security called the protesters “violent anarchists.” Protests have taken place for nearly two months since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf says state and city authorities are to blame for not putting an end to the protests. Local officials say they didn’t ask for help from federal law enforcement and want them to leave.