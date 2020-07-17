Days grow long at nursing homes as virus lockdowns drag on

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — As normalcy returns to many segments of the U.S. that were locked down as the coronavirus spread, most nursing homes remain frozen in the same position since March. Though some states are inching toward normalcy for residents of those facilities, most are still barring visitors and severely curtailing activities inside. The result is the country’s 1.4 million nursing home residents, many of whom already struggle with loneliness and isolation, are being even more isolated. But with nursing homes representing a disproportionate share of U.S. pandemic deaths, fear remains that outbreaks will continue and the casualties will continue to rise.