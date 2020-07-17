Blaze on pier at English resort destroys fairground ride

LONDON (AP) — Firefighters have put out a blaze at one of the piers in the northwest England seaside resort of Blackpool. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were used to bring the fire under control after they were called just after 3 a.m. Friday. The fire involved a workshop and a ride about halfway along the central pier. The ride was destroyed and the building badly damaged. Incident commander Mark Winder told BBC Radio Lancashire that firefighters had conditions in their favor. He said wind speeds were modest and the tide was out. An investigation is underway. Blackpool relies heavily on tourism, so the blaze is a particular blow just weeks after coronavirus restrictions on the sector were eased.