Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city’s mask rule, ignores science

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says that President Donald Trump violated the city’s mask rule just before Georgia’s governor sued the city over its rules that people wear face coverings to guard against the coronavirus. In an interview on CBS “This Morning” on Friday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms questioned the timing of the lawsuit filed after Trump’s Wednesday visit to the city, calling the litigation “really odd.” She noted that it wasn’t until Trump violated that order when he landed at Atlanta’s airport that the lawsuit was filed. She said she would keep Atlanta’s face-mask requirement in place and would go to court to defend it.