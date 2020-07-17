Asian stock prices mixed after Wall Street slips

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street closed lower amid uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all advanced a day after declining on weak Chinese consumer data. Tokyo fell 0.3%. Overnight, Wall Street drifted lower following reports including one showing more layoffs. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3%. Enthusiasm was dampened by data showing 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. Global markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, buoyed by optimisms over a possible coronavirus vaccine. But economists warn the rise might not be sustained given uncertainties over the pandemic as infections in the U.S. and some other countries rise.