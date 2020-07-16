Wisconsin Supreme Court re-appoints four administrative chief judges

Madison, Wisconsin (July 16, 2020) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has re-appointed circuit court judges from Kenosha, Marathon, and Marinette counties to serve new two-year terms as chief judge of their respective judicial administrative district.

The terms run from Aug. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2022, or as determined by further order of the Court.

In district two, Chief Judge Jason A. Rossell, Kenosha County Circuit Court, was first appointed chief judge on May 8, 2017. He has served on circuit court since his appointment in 2011.

He was elected to the bench in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. Rossell previously worked as a lawyer in private practice from 2002 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2011. He was an assistant district attorney in Kenosha County from 2003 to 2008.

In district eight, Chief Judge James A. Morrison, Marinette County Circuit Court, was first appointed chief judge on Aug. 1, 2016. He has served as chair of the Committee of Chief Judges during the last year.

Morrison is on the executive and legislative committees of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference and is former chair of the Board of Bar Examiners. He previously worked as an attorney in private practice.

In district nine, Chief Judge Gregory B. Huber, Marathon County Circuit Court, was first appointed chief judge on Aug. 1, 2016. He was first elected to the circuit court bench in 2004 and re-elected in 2010 and 2016.

Before joining the circuit court, Huber represented the 85th Assembly District in the Wausau area, from 1989 to 2004. He was an assistant district attorney in Marathon County from 1983 to 1988.

In district ten, Chief Judge Maureen D. Boyle, Barron County Circuit Court, was first appointed chief judge on Aug. 1, 2018. She was first appointed to the Barron County bench in 2013, elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2020.

She previously served as an assistant district attorney in Barron, Walworth, and Rock counties and as assistant director of the Center on Impaired Driving.

More information about chief judges and the Committee of Chief Judges can be found here.