Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings will have a hockey season

The Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings hockey team has received word that they will have a season this year.

Players have been told to report to Wisconsin Rapids September 8th for the start of training camp.

The regular season will begin September 25, two weeks later than usual this year due to COVID-19. However the extra time will be put to good use, as the team will utilize it to make sure a return to play is done safely for all.

"As we're going through this we're all still learning what we're going to do, " said Riverkings General Manager and Head Coach Marty Quarters.

"We're relying on our health officials here locally and nationally," continued Quarters.

"Mainly with our team, what we're going to (focus on), are there going to be any restrictions on how many fans we can have in the building? Is there going to be testing? Are we going to take temperatures when they come in? We're kinda working through all that right now. So I think that those are things that are in the process of being figured out right now."

There is no word yet on if fans will be allowed to attend games and if they are how many will be allowed in.