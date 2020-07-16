Turning more humid and stormy by the weekend

Today: Scattered fog early, then partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. (A slight chance of isolated storms in the Northwoods toward evening.)

High: 81 Wind: SW around 5

Tonight: A slight chance of an isolated storm early in the Northwoods, then becoming mainly clear.

Low: 62 Wind: SW around 5

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

High: 86 Wind: SW around 5

Enjoy some comfortable weather today because the humidity will return for tomorrow and continue into Saturday. In addition, some thunderstorms could rumble through over the weekend.

There will be some fog around early today but once that burns off it looks like some fine Summer weather. Most locations should have partly or mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. The only wrinkle in the forecast is a weak cold front moving in from the northwest late today. This might spark some widely scattered showers or storms in the late afternoon or evening for locations north and northwest of Marathon county. Locations with the highest threat of a brief thundershower are Park Falls, Minocqua, Sheldon, Kennan, Glidden, and Hurley.

On Friday the weather will turn a bit more humid and then it will be quite muggy on Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday and then climb up to near 90 on Saturday before falling back into the mid 80s on Sunday. The weather should also turn a little less humid on Sunday.

In addition to the warmth and humidity, there will be a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend. The first chance of storms will be Saturday morning. Thunderstorms coming out of Minnesota will likely reach our area before fizzling out by midday on Saturday. After a sultry afternoon, more thunderstorms will likely form Saturday night. This second round of storms will pose a greater risk of severe weather and heavy rain. Most of this activity should be moving out of our area by around daybreak on Sunday, leaving us with dry weather to round out the weekend.

Early next week will be more seasonal with highs around 80 from Monday through Wednesday. There is also a small chance of rain or storms on Tuesday afternoon.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 16-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Showers and thunderstorms developing along a stationary front drenched the Middle Atlantic Coast States with heavy rain, causing flooding in some areas. More than five inches of rain was reported near Madison and Ferncliff, VA. Hot weather prevailed in Texas. San Angelo reported a record high of 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)