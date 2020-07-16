Silver Alert issued for Adams County man

WESTFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year old Adams County man.

Arlan Potter was last seen in the Village of Westfield in Marquette County at 5:00 p.m. Thursday night and was heading back to his house in Adams County.

He is 5'11 and weighs 220 pounds with white hair and a long beard. He was wearing pants and a pullover shirt.

He's driving a purple 2015 Buick Lacrosse.

The vehcile has a Wisconsin license plate of 816-YEB.

A picture of him is currently unavailable.

If you've seen him your'e asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.