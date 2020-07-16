River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Upper Wolf River near Shawano.
* Until further notice.
* At 1:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:45 PM CDT Thursday was 11.3 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, floodwaters spread over boat docks near
County Highway A near Shawano.
&&