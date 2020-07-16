River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Upper Wolf River near Shawano.

* Until further notice.

* At 1:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:45 PM CDT Thursday was 11.3 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, floodwaters spread over boat docks near

County Highway A near Shawano.

&&