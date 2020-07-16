Rhinelander High School hosting in person graduation ceremony

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rhinelander High School announced today that they will be holding an in person graduation ceremony.

The in person ceremony will be at Mike Webster Stadium on July 31 at 7pm.

The school says that the graduation ceremony is not mandatory, and that anyone feeling sick should not attend. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The district lists the following as requirements in place for the ceremony:

Masks will be required for students and guests

Hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance to the stadium

6 foot physical distancing will be used for seating

Guests may bring their own chairs to sit around the track and distance if they would like to do that rather than sit in the bleachers 6ft. apart from other families.

After the ceremony is concluded, all students and guests must leave the stadium area and not congregate in groups

Diplomas will be given out to students attending the ceremony in front of RHS, outside the main entry, immediately following the ceremony. Only students need to be going to this area.

Parking will be limited to James Williams Middle School and at Rhinelander High School. No parking will be allowed on the quarter mile road between the middle school and high school because of the dome construction in progress and equipment.

Students and guests will enter the stadium from the south side.

We will not shake hands with students as the diplomas are given to students walking across the stage.

All students will have to fill out the contact tracing form and information sheet about who their guests will be.

Students from a single household will be allowed two tickets for family guests. Students from dual households will be given up to four guest tickets.

The district says that if the weather is not satisfactory on July 31, they will notify families and do a senior recognition parade through town instead at 7 pm. In the event of a parade, it will be broadcast live on Hodag Legends 101.3FM.