REPORTS: Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, and is not with the team in Orlando, according to ESPN.

"I am asymptomatic and feeling fine," Bledsoe told ESPN in a statement. "Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando."

The Bucks have been in Orlando since July 9, but announced before they left that one person in their 35 person travel team had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Once Bledsoe makes it to Orlando, he'll have to quarantine for a minimum of two days while testing negative for COVID-19.