Report: Pot arrests still fall heavily on Hispanics, Blacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of felony marijuana arrests in California continues to drop in the age of broad legalization. But another trend remains unchanged: those arrests fall disproportionately on Hispanics and Blacks. That’s according to 2019 data compiled by the California attorney general. The report says there were 1,181 felony cannabis arrests last year, down from 1,617 in 2018, or a 27% decline. But Hispanics accounted for nearly 42% of those arrests, followed by Blacks at 22%, with whites at 21%. Other groups accounted for the remainder. Ellen Komp of the state arm of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws calls the findings “troubling.”