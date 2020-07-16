One dead after truck and bicycle crash

DAYTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead after a crash involving a truck and bicycle in Waupaca County.

Shortly after 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Waupaca Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the intersection Stratton Lake Road and Holmnlane Road.

The bicyclist was travelling on Stratton Lake Road when he was struck by a truck traveling east on the same road.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital via ThedaStar Air Ambulance, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the names are being withheld pending notification.

The crash is under investigation.