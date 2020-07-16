Oakland to pay $32.7M to settle deadly warehouse fire suits

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland will pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire that killed 36 people at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship. The City Council authorized the settlements Thursday. The money will go to families of 32 victims and to one survivor who was badly injured. The city calls the blaze “a horrific tragedy” but doesn’t acknowledge any liability in the settlement. Fire swept through the warehouse during an electronic music party. The building had illegally been turned into a residence for artists and was packed with furniture and flammable materials. Families of victims said the city should have red-tagged the building.