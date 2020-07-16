No servers, no tables: Israeli cafe is pandemic-friendly

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A new Tel Aviv noodle chain is offering a pandemic-friendly approach: meals on the go with no human contact. Fast food cafeterias where customers ordered from vending machines, known as automats, once flourished in New York and other cities in the 20th century. The Go Noodles branch, which opened last week, offers a similar experience that is fully digital. Customers order via application or touch-screen monitors. When their food is ready, they get a text message with the code to one of several glass-paned lockers. There are no tables, no servers, and little risk of contagion.