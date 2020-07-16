Mayor presents draft charter for policing task force

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday, Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg presented a draft charter for a policing task force to the city council.

The goal is community-led improvements to policing in Wausau. Police Chief Ben Bliven said he hopes it will be a liaison between police and the community.

"I think it'll be a good opportunity for the police department and our community to engage in conversations and understand what is happening on a local level," he said.

According to the charter, the task force will be comprised of seven members, the majority of whom will be citizens.

Wausau resident Jack Fischer said he thinks that demographic will be important to the task force's success.

"Once they know that the police are willing to work with them and become closer in relationship to the community, it sets up a better overall communication," he said.

The charter lays out 13 main responsibilities for the task force. They include analyzing Wausau's policing policies and practices, examining systemic racism and its effect on policing, and providing recommendations for policies and services.

Bliven says it's all about building trust.

"Identify the social issues, our role as a law enforcement agency in those issues, and develop trust in the police and our community," he said.

The charter is still a draft for now, but Fischer said it's a good idea for the community to have some input.

"All of the input that the people in the downtown office get and gather goes a long way toward making Wausau a nice safe community,"

The mayor will hold several listening sessions, both online and in person, to hear your thoughts and feedback.