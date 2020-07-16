Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of son, 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The voice of a 5-year-old boy whose mother has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in his beating death filled the courtroom during her sentencing hearing in northern Illinois. The recording played Thursday features Andrew “AJ” Freund talking to his mother two weeks before his April 2019 death. He tells JoAnn Cunningham that he wanted “bad people” to do bad things to her so he would never have to see her again. Prosecutors are presenting evidence that Cunningham forced the boy to endure years of physical and emotional abuse before killing him. Prosecutors are seeking a 60-year prison sentence for the 37-year-old mother.