After 4 days, 2 explosions, Navy warship fire extinguished

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard at a San Diego naval base has been extinguished after a four-day battle against one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years. Now the attention is turning to the fate of the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault ship that has a collapsed forward mast. Once it’s safe, officials plan to go compartment by compartment to examine its charred bowels and determine if it is salvageable. Teams were checking the vessel to make sure no fire remained. An official investigation will begin into the cause of the blaze that started Sunday.