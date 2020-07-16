Democrat outpaces top of GOP field in Senate race in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The presumed Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat in Kansas raised almost $1.3 million more than the top-tier Republican primary candidates combined during the second quarter of the year. Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier’s impressive-for-Kansas finance numbers worry establishment Republicans as many of them fear a new political action committee with Democratic ties is trying to steer the GOP nomination to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach with attacks on Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall. But the $3.7 million Bollier raised from April 1 through the end of June surpasses the $2.4 million raised by the top four Republican candidates.